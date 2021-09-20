Sunset at Kuta beach near Denpasar, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali. Photo: AFP
Indonesia wants to ban backpackers from Bali, but will a focus on ‘quality’ tourists pay off?
- In a bid to rejuvenate the island’s pandemic-hammered tourism sector, an official has floated the idea of ‘filtering’ visitors once it reopens to foreigners
- While reports of badly behaved overseas guests mean some back the decision, others say it’s a move away from Bali’s history that may further hit business
