Public housings built by Singapore’s Housing and Development Board. Photo: Roy Issa
Singapore’s first-time homebuyers in a bind as public housing prices close in on record levels
- With a pandemic-induced labour shortage adding years to the wait times for future builds, prospective homeowners are turning to the resale market
- But this means the HDB price index has risen for 14 straight months, and is now just shy of the record high set in April 2013
Topic | Singapore
Public housings built by Singapore’s Housing and Development Board. Photo: Roy Issa