Carlos Ghosn was credited with turning around Renault and Nissan from near bankruptcy. File photo: AFP Carlos Ghosn was credited with turning around Renault and Nissan from near bankruptcy. File photo: AFP
Carlos Ghosn was credited with turning around Renault and Nissan from near bankruptcy. File photo: AFP
Japan
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Carlos Ghosn bets on China economy, calls on Japan to fix ‘outdated’ justice system

  • The former CEO turned international fugitive says he is done with corporate life but is still watching the world of business, including China’s carmakers
  • Ghosn, who fled the country in 2019 while facing financial misconduct charges, is releasing his memoir and is seeking to restore his legacy

Topic |   Japan
John Power
John Power

Updated: 12:00pm, 27 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Carlos Ghosn was credited with turning around Renault and Nissan from near bankruptcy. File photo: AFP Carlos Ghosn was credited with turning around Renault and Nissan from near bankruptcy. File photo: AFP
Carlos Ghosn was credited with turning around Renault and Nissan from near bankruptcy. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE