Employees wait for customers outside a massage parlour in Pattaya. Photo: AFP
Thailand
Thailand feels the pinch of a golden week with no gold as Chinese stay home

  • The week-long Chinese holiday is usually one of tourism-reliant Thailand’s peak travel periods, but for the second year in a row it’s been all but cancelled by Covid-19
  • With fully vaccinated travellers able to enter from November 1 without serving quarantine, thoughts are now turning to attracting Indians celebrating Diwali

Vijitra Duangdee

Updated: 9:28am, 1 Oct, 2021

