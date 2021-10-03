A worker at a tea plantation in Sri Lanka, where a drive to become the world’s first 100 per cent organic food producer has threatened its prized tea industry and triggered fears of a crop disaster that could deal a further blow to the beleaguered economy. Photo: AFP
As Sri Lanka braces for a perfect economic storm, has China overtaken India in the race to provide a lifeline?
- With a junk credit rating, dwindling foreign exchange coffers, and debt obligations of US$29 billion over the next five years, Colombo is in desperate need of a hand
- India’s pockets are not seen as deep enough, so the IMF or Beijing are the most likely contenders – though there are questions over what China will want in return
