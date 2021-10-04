Crude oil prices have surged dramatically in recent weeks, partly fuelled by a boom in economic activity as countries bounce back from the pandemic. Photo: AFP Crude oil prices have surged dramatically in recent weeks, partly fuelled by a boom in economic activity as countries bounce back from the pandemic. Photo: AFP
Asia braces for fallout as China and Europe face energy crunch

  • Businesses and consumers are grappling with the higher costs of utilities, petrol, and raw materials
  • Coal is being mooted as a short-term option, but analysts say falling back on it will threaten the region’s climate goals

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 9:30am, 4 Oct, 2021

