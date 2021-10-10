Workers at a semiconductor production facility in Beijing. File photo: AP Workers at a semiconductor production facility in Beijing. File photo: AP
India courts chip-makers with Taiwan and Quad on its side, as it takes on China

  • New Delhi is reportedly in talks with Taipei for a US$7.5 billion deal as part of a vision to become a new semiconductor manufacturing hub
  • But for the plan to work, India must first address its governance issues, chip-making inexperience and the costs involved to take on Chinese firms, analysts say

Kunal Purohit
Kunal Purohit in Mumbai

Updated: 12:00pm, 10 Oct, 2021

