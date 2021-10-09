A bird flies past smoke from the chimney of a coal-fired power station. Photo: AP
Vietnam to Indonesia: the Asian countries hit hardest by China’s clampdown on new coal-fired power plants overseas
- Xi Jinping has pledged to the UN that China will no longer build coal-fired power plants overseas, leaving projects across Asia at risk of cancellation
- While the decision will be disruptive for some, it will have a positive long-term effect as Asian countries will have to find greener sources of fuel sooner rather than later
