The Wangting Power Plant in Jiangsu province, China. Xi’s announcement was hailed as a significant step amid increasing climate concerns. Photo: Bloomberg The Wangting Power Plant in Jiangsu province, China. Xi’s announcement was hailed as a significant step amid increasing climate concerns. Photo: Bloomberg
The Wangting Power Plant in Jiangsu province, China. Xi’s announcement was hailed as a significant step amid increasing climate concerns. Photo: Bloomberg
Energy
This Week in Asia /  Economics

China’s pledge to stop building overseas coal plants leaves Asian countries with more questions than answers

  • President Xi Jinping’s pledge for China to stop funding overseas coal plants has cast doubt on the fate of nearly 70 coal-fired plants from Indonesia to Vietnam
  • But while coal-reliant Southeast and South Asian countries grapple with how to meet growing energy demands, China’s move is a further nudge towards greener sources

Topic |   Energy
Pei-Hua Yu
Pei-Hua Yu

Updated: 11:30am, 9 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Wangting Power Plant in Jiangsu province, China. Xi’s announcement was hailed as a significant step amid increasing climate concerns. Photo: Bloomberg The Wangting Power Plant in Jiangsu province, China. Xi’s announcement was hailed as a significant step amid increasing climate concerns. Photo: Bloomberg
The Wangting Power Plant in Jiangsu province, China. Xi’s announcement was hailed as a significant step amid increasing climate concerns. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE