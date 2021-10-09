The Wangting Power Plant in Jiangsu province, China. Xi’s announcement was hailed as a significant step amid increasing climate concerns. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s pledge to stop building overseas coal plants leaves Asian countries with more questions than answers
- President Xi Jinping’s pledge for China to stop funding overseas coal plants has cast doubt on the fate of nearly 70 coal-fired plants from Indonesia to Vietnam
- But while coal-reliant Southeast and South Asian countries grapple with how to meet growing energy demands, China’s move is a further nudge towards greener sources
