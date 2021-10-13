Foreign buyers own 30 per cent of condominiums in Pattaya, according to a property expert. Photo: Xinhua Foreign buyers own 30 per cent of condominiums in Pattaya, according to a property expert. Photo: Xinhua
Foreign buyers own 30 per cent of condominiums in Pattaya, according to a property expert. Photo: Xinhua
Thailand
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Can Thailand beat Malaysia and Singapore in the race to lure wealthy foreigners?

  • To give its economy a shot in the arm, the Thai government is looking to attract 1 million ‘wealthy global citizens’ to settle down in the next five years
  • It is considering an array of perks such as longer leases to draw them, but analysts are unsure how the scheme compares to those of its regional neighbours

Topic |   Thailand
Jitsiree Thongnoi
Jitsiree Thongnoi

Updated: 8:47am, 13 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Foreign buyers own 30 per cent of condominiums in Pattaya, according to a property expert. Photo: Xinhua Foreign buyers own 30 per cent of condominiums in Pattaya, according to a property expert. Photo: Xinhua
Foreign buyers own 30 per cent of condominiums in Pattaya, according to a property expert. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE