Foreign buyers own 30 per cent of condominiums in Pattaya, according to a property expert. Photo: Xinhua
Can Thailand beat Malaysia and Singapore in the race to lure wealthy foreigners?
- To give its economy a shot in the arm, the Thai government is looking to attract 1 million ‘wealthy global citizens’ to settle down in the next five years
- It is considering an array of perks such as longer leases to draw them, but analysts are unsure how the scheme compares to those of its regional neighbours
