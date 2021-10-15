Solar cells in Bali, Indonesia. A recent report estimates that the country has explored just 1 per cent of its solar power potential. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore’s solar power link from Australia spurs call for Indonesia to press on with green goals
- A subsea cable carrying solar power from Australia to Singapore will pass through the waters of Southeast Asia’s largest economy
- The prospect of exporting renewable energy should make Indonesia invest more clean energy and shed its ‘addiction’ to coal, say analysts
Topic | Indonesia
