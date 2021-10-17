Tanks at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Japan. Photo: Kyodo Tanks at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Japan. Photo: Kyodo
Tanks at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Japan. Photo: Kyodo
Japan
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Japan’s return to nuclear power faces test as new leader Kishida visits Fukushima

  • The new prime minister has committed to restarting reactors mothballed since the 2011 meltdown, but public opposition and his own upbringing in Hiroshima may test his resolve
  • Amid a global power crunch, the business lobby and several of Kishida’s ministers argue that nuclear is the only way to secure Japan’s power supplies and meet its carbon targets. A fully green alternative could be 30 years away

Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 8:00am, 17 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Tanks at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Japan. Photo: Kyodo Tanks at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Japan. Photo: Kyodo
Tanks at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Japan. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE