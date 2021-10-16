Airlines are growing frustrated as slow reopenings in Asia hobble passenger numbers. Photo: Getty Images
International airlines pivot away from Asia amid frustration with slow reopenings and zero-Covid approach of Hong Kong, mainland China
- Air travel in much of the world is taking off once more, but divisions in Asia over how to approach the pandemic have grounded ambitions in this part of the world
- Some airlines, United and Lufthansa among them, are responding by redeploying planes from Asian to transatlantic routes. Hopefully, they say, it’s a short-term measure. But few see much change before 2023
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Airlines are growing frustrated as slow reopenings in Asia hobble passenger numbers. Photo: Getty Images