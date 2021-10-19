Australian and Chinese flags are seen at the third China International Import Expo in Shanghai last year. Photo: Reuters
For Chinese-Australians, Beijing dispute is bad for business even if bid to ‘weaponise’ trade has crumbled
- Small ethnic Chinese businesses such as winemakers and the ‘daigou’ industry have seen a rapid drop in mainland customers as relations worsen
- They are also treated differently in Australia, and many believe Canberra could do more to ease tensions, especially after the Aukus security pact
Topic | China-Australia relations
