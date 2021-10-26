Passengers from Amsterdam arrive at Changi Airport on October 20, 2021. Photo: Reuters Passengers from Amsterdam arrive at Changi Airport on October 20, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Singapore
Singapore to allow Australia and Switzerland travellers to enter without quarantine

  • The new travel lanes, which begin on November 8, will increase the quota of vaccinated travellers entering the city state from 3,000 to 4,000 daily
  • Singapore officials say they are working to establish more agreements, including with neighbouring Malaysia

Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 5:25pm, 26 Oct, 2021

