Passengers from Amsterdam arrive at Changi Airport on October 20, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Singapore to allow Australia and Switzerland travellers to enter without quarantine
- The new travel lanes, which begin on November 8, will increase the quota of vaccinated travellers entering the city state from 3,000 to 4,000 daily
- Singapore officials say they are working to establish more agreements, including with neighbouring Malaysia
