Singapore
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Has the Singapore property cash cow been fully milked?

  • Soaring real estate prices have taken the sheen off what many see as a golden investment, according to a study by the country’s largest bank
  • A shrinking population and tightened policies over foreign workers could also stifle demand, DBS warns, while a younger generation increasingly looks to stocks and cryptocurrencies to grow their wealth

Topic |   Singapore
Derek Wong
Derek Wong

Updated: 8:00am, 1 Nov, 2021

