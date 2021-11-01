To many, investing in Singapore property still seems a no-brainer. File photo
Has the Singapore property cash cow been fully milked?
- Soaring real estate prices have taken the sheen off what many see as a golden investment, according to a study by the country’s largest bank
- A shrinking population and tightened policies over foreign workers could also stifle demand, DBS warns, while a younger generation increasingly looks to stocks and cryptocurrencies to grow their wealth
Topic | Singapore
