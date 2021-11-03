People in Mumbai shop for paper lanterns and other decorative items ahead of Diwali. Photo: AFP People in Mumbai shop for paper lanterns and other decorative items ahead of Diwali. Photo: AFP
People in Mumbai shop for paper lanterns and other decorative items ahead of Diwali. Photo: AFP
Indians welcome ‘more joyous’ Diwali, snub Chinese goods at bazaars amid border dispute

  • Traders say fewer people are buying Chinese-made items amid tensions between Beijing and New Delhi over the disputed border
  • The trend comes amid Modi’s call for economic self-reliance, which has spawned products such as cow dung-based lamps as an alternative to chemical-based Chinese lights

Neeta Lal
Updated: 3:46pm, 3 Nov, 2021

