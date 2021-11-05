Italian President Sergio Mattarella addresses a reception and dinner at The Quirinale Palace, on the sidelines of the G20 World Leaders Summit. Photo: DPA Italian President Sergio Mattarella addresses a reception and dinner at The Quirinale Palace, on the sidelines of the G20 World Leaders Summit. Photo: DPA
Singapore mulls ways to remain magnet for wealthy investors after G20 corporate tax deal

  • Global minimum tax not a ‘deal breaker’ but could affect American firms seen as strategic investors
  • Singapore, Hong Kong now need to sharpen non-tax incentives, be more business friendly

Dewey Sim
Updated: 9:47am, 5 Nov, 2021

