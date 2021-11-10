The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the rate of digital adoption in Southeast Asia. Photo: AFP The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the rate of digital adoption in Southeast Asia. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia’s internet economy bounces back with record investments in e-commerce, digital financial services

  • With investors ‘back in full force’, deal-making rose by 65 per cent to reach US$11.5 billion in the first six months of 2021 creating 11 new consumer tech unicorns
  • About 75 per cent of Southeast Asians are now internet users, fuelling double-digit growth in their countries’ digital economies compared to last year

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 12:53pm, 10 Nov, 2021

