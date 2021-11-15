Green Rebel is Indonesia’s biggest plant-based protein brand. Photo: Handout
Entrepreneurs seek a plant-based slice of Southeast Asia’s US$600 billion pie
- A ‘shift in perceptions’ accelerated by the pandemic, has seen a growing awareness of the health benefits of a plant-based diet
- Southeast Asia saw a 440 per cent increase in vegan and vegetarian plant-based product launches between 2016 and 2020
Topic | Food and agriculture
