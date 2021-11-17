US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks in Singapore. Photo: AFP
US plans ‘coalition of democracies’ for trade but won’t join CPTPP: Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo
- Washington must ‘run faster’ to keep its allies’ confidence as China bids to join the regional trade pact, the commerce secretary tells Bloomberg New Economy Forum
- The Biden administration has no plans to join the 11-nation pact, but will instead seek a ‘proper economic framework’ to maintain a ‘secure supply chain’
Topic | US-China relations
