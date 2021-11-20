Workers sort packages at a logistics firm in Hunan province, China. Photo: AFP
Asian shoppers unwrap Singles’ Day spoils leaving US consumers to bear brunt of supply chain woes

  • Americans have to wait months for goods from China, but a Singles’ Day mega-shopper in Singapore who bought 191 items has received most of their packages already
  • Being closer to manufacturing hubs of China and Vietnam, and round-the-clock ports in the region have helped, even as the sector faces labour shortages and diesel price hikes

Kok XinghuiResty Woro Yuniar
Kok Xinghui in Singapore Vijitra Duangdee in Bangkokand Resty Woro Yuniar in Jakarta

Updated: 12:30pm, 20 Nov, 2021

