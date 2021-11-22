In richer Asian economies, like Singapore and Hong Kong, those struggling from rising food prices don’t always fit traditional profiles. Photo: Reuters
From Singapore and Hong Kong to Malaysia, Philippines to India, how inflation and rising food costs are changing the face of hunger

  • As world food prices hit their highest level for a decade, Asians are feeling the pinch in ways unique to their economies
  • In Singapore, food banks are busy; in Malaysia, meat is off the menu for many. In India, lamp oil is used for cooking and in the Philippines, the cost of your pizza could feed 150 people

Dewey SimAmrit DhillonUshar DanieleRaissa Robles
Dewey Sim Amrit Dhillon Ushar Daniele and Raissa Robles

Updated: 8:30am, 22 Nov, 2021

