People wearing face masks visit Nagoya Castle in central Japan. Photo: Kyodo
Japan plans for foreign tourists’ return with ‘North Korea-style’ tour groups for international visitors
- Industry insiders say domestic tour agencies have been asked to run a closely screened trial of small-scale tours for international visitors to Japan
- It comes amid rumours of a planned reopening to foreign tourists next spring – though Tokyo has not yet set a date and remains tight-lipped about its plans
