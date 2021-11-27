Great Wall Motors’ Ora Good Cat is building a buzz in Thailand. Photo: Shutterstock
Why Chinese electric cars are causing a buzz in Thailand
- With its pretty looks, attractive price and reasonable range, the Ora Good Cat of Great Wall Motor is setting records by appealing to young consumers and women
- As Thailand embraces EVs, Chinese brands are stealing a march on more established Japanese rivals, but the country’s status as ‘Asia’s Detroit’ is under pressure from Indonesia
