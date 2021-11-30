The Guangzhou skyline on the Pearl River. File photo
6 in 10 Greater Bay Area firms plan to boost investment in Asean countries
- Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand are most popular investment destinations, finds poll of 657 firms by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and UOB
- 660 million population and China ties are part of region’s draw. Malaysia lures consumer goods, Thailand industrial products and Singapore financial services
Topic | Singapore
