Cyclists ride their bicycles along the promenade at Marina Bay. Singapore rose by two points in the EIU cost of living report. Photo: AFP
Cyclists ride their bicycles along the promenade at Marina Bay. Singapore rose by two points in the EIU cost of living report. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong
This Week in Asia /  Economics

As Singapore becomes the world’s second-most expensive city, what happened to Hong Kong?

  • The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) Worldwide Cost of Living 2021 report put Tel Aviv in top spot, with Singapore and Paris in joint second place
  • Hong Kong was ranked fifth this year as prices of clothing and personal care, including haircuts, dipped

Topic |   Hong Kong
Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 8:00am, 1 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Cyclists ride their bicycles along the promenade at Marina Bay. Singapore rose by two points in the EIU cost of living report. Photo: AFP
Cyclists ride their bicycles along the promenade at Marina Bay. Singapore rose by two points in the EIU cost of living report. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE