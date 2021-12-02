A high-speed train pulls into Vientiane railway station on the China-Laos railway. Photo: Xinhua
As China-backed belt and road railway opens, high-speed change heads to Laos
- The 1,000km-long railway linking Vientiane to China’s Kunming promises to cut freight costs and bring an influx of Chinese tourists and cash into Laos
- Its opening is seen as a boon for Beijing’s belt and road plans for the region, but not everyone in the impoverished Southeast Asian nation is on board
Topic | Laos
A high-speed train pulls into Vientiane railway station on the China-Laos railway. Photo: Xinhua