A Sri Lankan vegetable farmer stands in a newly prepared tomato bed in July amid the government’s ban on imports of agrochemicals. Photo: AP
Another China bailout? Fallout from crisis-hit Sri Lanka’s failed ‘organic utopia’ hurts hopes of a lifeline
- A dispute over a fertiliser shipment has threatened Sri Lanka’s hopes of another bailout from China, which it already owes more than US$5 billion in loans
- Dwindling foreign reserves, a tumbling currency and rising debt levels have dogged the island nation in the last year, leading to increasing fears of a default
