Omicron shelves Japan’s reopening, but in post-Chinese tourism era, businesses are back in blossom
- Tokyo, Kyoto et al have been without mass tourism for two years. But after the initial post-Covid collapse, many businesses have found they can cope just fine
- As the new coronavirus variant delays reopening plans, a pressing question emerges: would the Japanese even really want foreign tourists back?
