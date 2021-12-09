The chimney of a coal-fired power plant stands behind a lion statue in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia / Economics

Why are Australian firms still doing business with China? Partly to fight climate change, says ACRI report

  • Despite blowback amid deteriorating political ties, many Australian companies intend to keep up links with the world’s second-largest economy
  • In a report by the Australia-China Relations Institute, they deny being naive and say they see business opportunities in Beijing’s commitment to clean energy

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 5:27am, 9 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
