The chimney of a coal-fired power plant stands behind a lion statue in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters
Why are Australian firms still doing business with China? Partly to fight climate change, says ACRI report
- Despite blowback amid deteriorating political ties, many Australian companies intend to keep up links with the world’s second-largest economy
- In a report by the Australia-China Relations Institute, they deny being naive and say they see business opportunities in Beijing’s commitment to clean energy
Topic | China-Australia relations
