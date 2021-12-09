Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, seen on a screen during a meeting in Taipei, has sparked Chinese anger with his comments on Taiwan. Photo: AP
Japanese Foreign Direct Investment in China slows as tensions rise, but Asean 5, Asian Tigers benefit
- China’s slice of Japan’s FDI pie is now smaller than that of both the Asian Tigers and the Asean 5 of Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines
- The slowdown comes amid diplomatic tensions inflamed by former PM Shinzo Abe’s comments on Taiwan, but Oxford Economics says China is still Tokyo’s ‘favourite’
Topic | China-Japan relations
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, seen on a screen during a meeting in Taipei, has sparked Chinese anger with his comments on Taiwan. Photo: AP