Lany Chew, Shilpa Pednekar, and Rinny Ayu, at Shilpa’s home in Tung Chung. Photo: Jonathan Wong
When Covid-19 hit Cathay Pacific, these 3 flight attendants began selling food. Then things really took off

  • Crew members Shilpa Pednekar, Rinny Ayu and Lany Chew put their newfound spare time to good use when the pandemic hit Hong Kong’s flagship airline
  • From Indonesian street food to pandan cake to masala chai, their creations have spiced up the culinary scene on the streets of Tung Chung

Erika Na
Updated: 9:00am, 12 Dec, 2021

