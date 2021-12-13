A Zomato delivery rider on a motorcycle in Mumbai, India. Photo: Bloomberg
Is India the new China for start-up investors?
- Indian start-ups are on a fundraising roll, driven by venture capitalists spooked by China’s corporate crackdown and seeking an emerging-market alternative
- Is this the start of a longer term phenomenon as the Iatent Indian market begins to reach its full potential – or are we entering bubble territory?
Topic | China-India relations
