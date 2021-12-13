South Korean President Moon Jae-in. File photo: Yonhap via AP
South Korea joins China, Taiwan in bid for CPTPP entry, but concerns remain over Japan’s stance
- Seoul’s bid to seek membership of the mega trade alliance comes as it cites ‘fast changes to the economic order in the Asia-Pacific region’
- Its move raises questions about whether Japan, a heavyweight in the bloc with whom South Korea has tense ties, may impose ‘tough preconditions’ for entry
Topic | South Korea
