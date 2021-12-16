Singapore’s Marina Bay. File photo
Singapore’s additional stamp duty hike for foreigners ‘earth shattering’ for luxury market but unlikely to dampen demand from ultra rich
- Raising of additional buyers’ stamp duty from 20 per cent to 30 per cent seen as having short-term impact; won’t deter those seeking homes in the S$30 million-plus range
- Chinese, Indians and Americans are the largest investors in the city state’s property market, but US buyers will be exempt due to free-trade agreement
Topic | Asia housing and property
