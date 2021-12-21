The Covid-19 pandemic sent prices for houseplants in Singapore shooting into the stratosphere. Photo: Shutterstock
The Covid-19 pandemic sent prices for houseplants in Singapore shooting into the stratosphere. Photo: Shutterstock
This Week in Asia /  Economics

In Singapore, rare plants sell online for US$40,000 as hobbyists indulge a passion born of the pandemic

  • A booming marketplace for rare and costly houseplants has emerged in Singapore since last year, when pandemic-associated restrictions kept many indoors
  • Prize specimens can still be found listed online for as much as US$43,800 – but amid the transition towards living with Covid-19, prices have taken a tumble

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Valerie Ang
Valerie Ang in Singapore

Updated: 8:14am, 21 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Covid-19 pandemic sent prices for houseplants in Singapore shooting into the stratosphere. Photo: Shutterstock
The Covid-19 pandemic sent prices for houseplants in Singapore shooting into the stratosphere. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE