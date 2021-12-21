A handful of urea pellets of the type commonly used as fertiliser. Photo: Nutrien Handout via Reuters
Amid China exports curbs, Australia taps Indonesia for urea as AdBlue crisis threatens supply chains

  • Shortages of a urea-based fluid modern diesel engines need to function have threatened to cripple Australia’s supply chains and distribution networks
  • Urea, also used in animal feed and fertilisers, is in short supply globally amid export curbs imposed by China, which accounts for 30 per cent of world exports

Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 6:01pm, 21 Dec, 2021

