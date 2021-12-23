A person holding a visual representation of the digital crypto-currency Bitcoin. Photo: AFP
A person holding a visual representation of the digital crypto-currency Bitcoin. Photo: AFP
Singapore
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Binance’s regulatory setback in Singapore spurs shift in focus to Indonesia, Middle East

  • The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange withdrew its bid for a licence; reports said it couldn’t meet anti-money-laundering and terrorism financing criteria
  • Analysts said the move could prompt firms to explore other places like Indonesia or the Middle East, but Singapore, with its clear-cut regulations, is still crypto-friendly

Topic |   Singapore
Dewey SimResty Woro Yuniar
Dewey Sim in Singaporeand Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 9:31am, 23 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A person holding a visual representation of the digital crypto-currency Bitcoin. Photo: AFP
A person holding a visual representation of the digital crypto-currency Bitcoin. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE