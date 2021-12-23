People queue to buy kerosene in Colombo on Thursday. Retail inflation in Sri Lanka jumped to 9.9 per cent in November, a 12-year high. Photo: AFP
Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan grapple with rising prices as new Omicron variant threatens to sweep South Asia
- Food shortages and a looming economic crisis in Sri Lanka mean only India, China or the IMF can come to its aid
- Pakistan’s opposition parties say people are reeling from ‘back-breaking inflation’ and in New Delhi, watchman Arvind Thakur can no longer afford tomatoes
