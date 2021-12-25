Students attend a class at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay campus in Mumbai. - Twitter’s new CEO Parag Agrawal is the latest alumnus of one of the country’s prestigious technical universities. Photo: AFP
What’s the secret behind India’s IIT, which produced Twitter chief Parag Agrawal and other tech titans?
- The Indian Institute of Technology is an elite network of 23 engineering schools which boasts the ‘the most difficult admission exam on the planet’
- ‘IITians’ include Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai, Adobe’s Shantanu Narayen, Micron Technology’s Nikesh Arora and Sun Microsystems’ Vinod Khosla
Topic | India
