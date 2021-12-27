A property agent looks through the window inside a luxury condo building in Thon Buri, Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: as Omicron rages, Chinese buyers offer hope to Thailand’s property market

  • Real estate firms in the country have seen a slight uptick in remote purchases by Chinese clients, providing a balm for the pandemic-hit sector
  • But analysts say developers, who have turned to tech to attract buyers, may need to wait longer for a rebound amid China’s slowing economy and its zero Covid strategy

Vijitra Duangdee

Updated: 10:30am, 27 Dec, 2021

