A property agent looks through the window inside a luxury condo building in Thon Buri, Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: as Omicron rages, Chinese buyers offer hope to Thailand’s property market
- Real estate firms in the country have seen a slight uptick in remote purchases by Chinese clients, providing a balm for the pandemic-hit sector
- But analysts say developers, who have turned to tech to attract buyers, may need to wait longer for a rebound amid China’s slowing economy and its zero Covid strategy
Coronavirus pandemic
