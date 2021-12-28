Cambodian mangoes were once labelled ‘Made in Vietnam’ before being exported to China. Image: SCMP
China’s appetite for Cambodian mangoes grows amid surge in demand for imported ‘premium’ fruit
- Cambodian mangoes were once labelled ‘Made in Vietnam’ before being exported to China. Farmers are banking on the China-Cambodia FTA to change this
- China bought US$172.45 billion worth of imported fruits in the first half of 2021, fuelled by a rising middle-class hungry for premium durians and mangosteens
Topic | Cambodia
