Cambodian mangoes were once labelled ‘Made in Vietnam’ before being exported to China. Image: SCMP
Cambodian mangoes were once labelled ‘Made in Vietnam’ before being exported to China. Image: SCMP
Cambodia
This Week in Asia /  Economics

China’s appetite for Cambodian mangoes grows amid surge in demand for imported ‘premium’ fruit

  • Cambodian mangoes were once labelled ‘Made in Vietnam’ before being exported to China. Farmers are banking on the China-Cambodia FTA to change this
  • China bought US$172.45 billion worth of imported fruits in the first half of 2021, fuelled by a rising middle-class hungry for premium durians and mangosteens

Topic |   Cambodia
Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan and Yon Sineat

Updated: 8:48am, 28 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Cambodian mangoes were once labelled ‘Made in Vietnam’ before being exported to China. Image: SCMP
Cambodian mangoes were once labelled ‘Made in Vietnam’ before being exported to China. Image: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE