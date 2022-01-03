The Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital in Singapore, a country that’s one of the top medical tourism destinations in Asia. Photo: Handout
Will Indonesia’s Bali be able to rival Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand in medical tourism?
- President Jokowi hopes the Bali International Hospital will be able to reverse US$7 billion from being spent annually by Indonesians seeking medical treatment in neighbouring countries
- But for this to work, observers say Indonesia’s medical sector also needs to boost local pharmaceutical production and revamp laws to attract top talent
Topic | Indonesia
The Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital in Singapore, a country that’s one of the top medical tourism destinations in Asia. Photo: Handout