Nepali children wearing traditional clothes at Tribhuvan International Airport bid farewell to China’s President Xi Jinping after his two-day visit in 2019. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Why is the US struggling to give US$500 million to Kathmandu? Ask Nepal’s China-friendly Maoists

  • Millennium Challenge Corporation grant would fund road and power projects, but sceptics see it as an attempt to rival Beijing’s growing belt-and-road clout
  • Wrangling over the issue has raised doubts about the survival of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s ruling coalition

Topic |   US-China relations
Penny MacRae

Updated: 9:30pm, 3 Jan, 2022

