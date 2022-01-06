Coal barges on the Mahakam river in Samarinda, East Kalimantan province, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
Coal barges on the Mahakam river in Samarinda, East Kalimantan province, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
Energy
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Japan asks Indonesia to revoke coal export ban as China, South Korea shrug off supply worries for now

  • World’s largest supplier of thermal coal acted as local stockpiles hit critical lows; power outages would be a political problem for Indonesian leader Jokowi
  • But experts say ban is likely only short term. So far, importers have coped by pivoting to local reserves and alternative sources in Australia, Russia, India

Topic |   Energy
Su-Lin TanResty Woro Yuniar
Su-Lin Tan and Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 8:30am, 6 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Coal barges on the Mahakam river in Samarinda, East Kalimantan province, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
Coal barges on the Mahakam river in Samarinda, East Kalimantan province, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE