Coal barges on the Mahakam river in Samarinda, East Kalimantan province, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
Japan asks Indonesia to revoke coal export ban as China, South Korea shrug off supply worries for now
- World’s largest supplier of thermal coal acted as local stockpiles hit critical lows; power outages would be a political problem for Indonesian leader Jokowi
- But experts say ban is likely only short term. So far, importers have coped by pivoting to local reserves and alternative sources in Australia, Russia, India
Topic | Energy
