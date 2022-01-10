A tug boat pulls a coal barge along the Mahakam River in Samarinda, East Kalimantan province, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia may allow coal exports to resume from Tuesday, after Philippines, Japan, South Korea voice concerns
- Senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan says domestic demand has now been met and that some ‘big vessels’ can be released
- News likely to be welcomed by regional economies such as the Philippines, whose energy secretary Alfonso Cusi wrote to Jakarta last week urging a rethink
Topic | Energy
