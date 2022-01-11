Coal is unloaded from a barge at the Suralaya coal power plant in Cilegon, Indonesia, in September. Photo: AFP
Energy
Coal industry breathes sigh of relief as Indonesia signals end to export ban

  • Fourteen vessels are poised to depart the country imminently, easing industry concerns of a looming supply shortage
  • Prices of thermal coal futures fell on Tuesday as market anxieties eased

Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 7:34pm, 11 Jan, 2022

