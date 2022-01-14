Shipping containers sit stacked at the Port of Brisbane, Australia. Photo: Bloomberg
Shipping containers sit stacked at the Port of Brisbane, Australia. Photo: Bloomberg
Australian supply chain chaos that fuelled supermarket shortages creeps into exports

  • Canberra moved to ease Covid-induced labour shortages that upended domestic food supplies. But the problem is starting to spread to Australia’s exports to Asia
  • Singapore’s situation is stable but delays are growing in mainland China and Hong Kong

Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 6:00am, 14 Jan, 2022

