Shipping containers sit stacked at the Port of Brisbane, Australia. Photo: Bloomberg
Australian supply chain chaos that fuelled supermarket shortages creeps into exports
- Canberra moved to ease Covid-induced labour shortages that upended domestic food supplies. But the problem is starting to spread to Australia’s exports to Asia
- Singapore’s situation is stable but delays are growing in mainland China and Hong Kong
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
