Delivery riders for Zomato and Swiggy wait to collect orders outside a restaurant in Mumbai, India. Photo: Bloomberg
Workers on life in India’s post-Covid, post-Great Resignation, gig economy: ‘Like I’m working all the time’
- The coronavirus and the rise of digital platforms have fuelled the rise of the gig economy. While that’s a good thing for GDP, for workers it’s bittersweet
- Here, four people share the good bits and the bad gigs as they navigate a life without bosses – or the promise of a regular pay cheque
Topic | India
